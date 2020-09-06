Measurable rain and COOL temperatures

Sunday Morning Storms

We had a couple waves of showers and thunderstorms move through the region, especially west of the Mississippi River. A few of the storms were on the stronger side with some decent sized hail and gusty winds. Aside from that, some picked up much needed rainfall. Highs in La Crosse reached the low 80s today so we were a little cooler than originally expected but it was still a pretty warm and humid day. A cold front will swing through Sunday night really dropping our temperatures to the low 50s.

Soggy Forecast

If you need the rain, you’re in luck. This upcoming forecast favors a couple different waves of rainfall through the week. Starting Monday, we should be dry until the afternoon when scattered showers will begin to move in from the west. This rain will not be incredibly heavy, but it will be pretty persistent. Highs only reach the low 60s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely bring some measurable rainfall as well. Through the end of the day Wednesday we could see anywhere from 0.50”-2.00” of rain in the region. HIGHS on Tuesday & Wednesday will only reach the mid 50s and lows could drop into the 30s for some…Fall Lovers this is your forecast!

Warming Back Up

If the 50s are too cool for you right now, don’t worry! We are looking at highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s heading into next weekend. We could see a couple more waves of showers on Friday and Saturday but those details will come together better as we progress through the week.

Have a good one!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears