Minnesota tops 80K positive COVID-19 cases; 6 new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 80,000 positive COVID-19 tests. Health officials reported 714 positive tests on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 80,587. Health officials said 8,747 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. More than 72,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by six to 1,8577 as of Sunday. Officials report that 1,359 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. A total of 6,719 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 284 remain in those facilities, with 143 in intensive care.