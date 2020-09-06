Multiple people injured in series of stabbings in England

LONDON (AP) — British police say that multiple people were injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife area in the central England city of Birmingham. They said it was too early to determine the motive. West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area. The force said it could not disclose how many people were injured or how seriously. Emergency services were at the scene to ensure the injured received medical care. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information suggesting the stabbings were related to terrorism.