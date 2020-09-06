New Zealand government to honor Maori New Year if reelected

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will create a new public holiday to celebrate the Maori New Year if it is reelected next month. She made the announcement Monday as she began her election campaign. New Zealand currently marks 11 public holidays and hasn’t added any new holidays for nearly 50 years. Many people have argued that marking the day would help recognize the nation’s indigenous people. Some business groups and opposition lawmakers are opposed to the idea. New Zealand holds its general election on Oct. 17, a date that was delayed by four weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak last month in Auckland.