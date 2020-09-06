Officer and 3 assailants killed in Tunisian resort attack

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian security forces have shot dead three suspected Islamic militants who rammed their vehicle into police officers and attacked them with knives. One of the officers was killed and another injured in the attack in the coastal resort town of Sousse on Sunday. An Interior Ministry statement said the assailants then took refuge in a school and died in a shootout with security forces. Authorities said the assailants stabbed the officers and then fled with their weapons. The injured officer was hospitalized. Sousse was also the site of Tunisia’s deadliest extremist attack, a massacre in 2015 that killed 38 people, most of them British tourists.