Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MOWER COUNTY…

At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Meadow,

or 18 miles south of Rochester, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is possible.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Mower County, including the following locations…

Sargeant, County Roads 1 And 7, County Roads 4 And 8, Waltham,

Renova, County Roads 1 And 15 and Highways 63 And 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH