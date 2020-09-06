Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 131 AM CDT, scattered thunderstorms covered much of the south end

of the county. These storms have a history of producing large hail.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have also been reported.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oelwein, Stanley, Highways 3 And 187, County Roads 3 And W 45 and

County Roads 3 And W 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH