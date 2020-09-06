Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from West Union to near Sumner, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Fayette and Maynard around 250 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Highway 93 And County W 14, Donnan, Douglas, Volga River State Park,

Wadena, Brainard and Randalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH