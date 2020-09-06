Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WINNESHIEK COUNTIES…

At 232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near West Union to near Sumner, moving southeast at

50 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind gusts in the

50 to 60 mph range.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Clermont around 240 AM CDT.

Fayette, Elgin and Maynard around 245 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Highway 93 And County W 14, Donnan, Volga River State Park, Eldorado,

Wadena, Brainard and Randalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH