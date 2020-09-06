Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 2:56 AM CDT until SUN 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Clayton County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 345 AM CDT.

* At 256 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elgin to near Arlington, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Strawberry Point around 305 AM CDT.

Volga around 310 AM CDT.

Elkader and Edgewood around 315 AM CDT.

Garnavillo around 325 AM CDT.

Guttenberg around 340 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Camp

C.S. Klaus, Mederville, Turkey River, Bixby State Park, Highway 13

And County C 24, Fairview and Osborne.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH