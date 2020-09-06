Summer-like Sunday

Gorgeous Saturday!

Wow what a day! Most of us made it to the upper 70s and low 80s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. We will stay dry for a remainder of the evening but then thunderstorm chances return after midnight.

Extended Outlook

Sunday will be our warmest day of the week with mid 80s in the afternoon and slightly more humid conditions. A cold front sweeps through overnight into Monday morning bringing our highs WAY down to the 60s Monday and then only the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. This is a wet forecast with scattered showers late Monday and then pretty persistent rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should reach the 70s again by next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears