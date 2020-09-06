Tropical Storm Julio heads away from Mexican coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio is heading rapidly westward away from Mexico’s Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was headed to the west-northwest at a brisk 23 mph (37 kph). The center says the outlook for the small storm is relatively uncertain, though it’s not expected to create a threat to land.