2 found dead after fire in rural home; cause sought

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) --

Authorities say two people were found dead after a house fire at the home of an elderly couple in a rural area in eastern Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Bucks County were sent to the residence in Haycock Township after a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames through the thick trees at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the remains of two people were found in a living room area of the first floor. Their deaths were ruled accidental due to smoke and soot inhalation and thermal burns. Grim said it was just the township's second fatal fire in about 30 years. The cause is under investigation.