Almost 300 Rohingya found on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims have been found on a beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province after spending months at sea. Officials say the group was traveling on a single boat was given shelter and other assistance. Another boatload of 94 hungry, weak Rohingya were found off Aceh in June. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar due to a military crackdown, and many live in densely crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Rights activists fear large numbers of Rohingya have gone to sea, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and hardship in the camps in Bangladesh, where traffickers may promise the refugees a better life abroad.