Aquinas Football starts their season under unusual circumstances

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Monday marks the first day that high schools in the state of Wisconsin can lace up the cleats and play football.

It may be a more unusual year for the Aquinas Blugolds than most. From joining a new conference, to not having home games, COVID-19 has taken a lot, but it hasn't taken their love to compete.

"We can't control the event. We sure as heck can control how we respond to it and we can do things the right way," said head coach, Tom Lee.

The Blugolds have high hopes for the unique year.

"We're excited. Basically all of our skilled kids are coming back and we think we have a pretty dynamic quarterback, receiver, running back. We think we got some pretty decent team speed so I'm really excited for these guys," Lee added.

There wasn't a lot of actual football being played on day one, but that's okay. Players are just happy to be back.

"I'm completely thankful. It is different, but at least we get to be out here and play. We work with what we got and all we can do is have fun." said senior DB and WR, Joseph Savoldelli.

"I always kept my hopes up for a season. I love football so much and just to have a season is really a blessing," added Sophomore QB Jackson Flottmeyer.

The Blugolds are now playing in the Coulee Conference. Their first game will be October 2nd against Viroqua.