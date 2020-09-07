Australia leader expects ‘sensible outcome’ to news pay plan

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he expects a “sensible outcome” to his government’s plans to make digital platforms pay for journalism after Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday he had discussed his proposed laws with “very senior-level executives” including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai last week.Facebook managing director for Australia and New Zealand Will Easton warned on Tuesday that laws that would make the social network and Google compensate Australian media organizations could result in Facebook blocking Australian news content rather than pay for it.