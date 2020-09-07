Authorities: Gunmen sought after deputy shot; vest saved him

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia law officers are searching for two Texas fugitives accused in the shooting of a deputy in Dalton, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 29-year-old Dalton Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle. The GBI says Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury. Authorities say Potter had been driving a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies before the gunfire happened. They say Potter then drove south on Interstate 75, wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods.