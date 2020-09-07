Berlin chair protest to back calls for Greek camp evacuation

BERLIN (AP) — Activists are setting up thousands of chairs outside the German parliament in Berlin to underline their calls to take in migrants from an overcrowded camp on a Greek island. The 13,000 chairs being set up in front of the Reichstag building on Monday are meant to symbolize the inhabitants of the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, as well as the readiness of some German cities and states to take migrants in. Sea-rescue activist groups that back Monday’s action say the first confirmed coronavirus case at Moria adds urgency to long-standing calls for the camp’s evacuation.