Climate activists block Warsaw street, decry govt inaction

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A few hundred Polish climate activists have blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw to spur the government into protecting the environment better. It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change. The group blocked a major street in Warsaw and the police carried them to the side to clear the passage. Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. In addition, the water in many of its rivers and lakes falls short of anti-pollution standards and regulations.