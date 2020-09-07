Czech Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

PRAGUE (AP) — Jiri Menzel, a Czech director whose 1966 movie “Closely Watched Trains” won the Academy Award for the best foreign language film has died. He was 82. Menzel’s wife announced his death late Sunday. No details were given. Menzel was one of the leading filmmakers of the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema that appeared in the 1960s. His movies represented a radical departure from socialist realism, a typical communist-era genre. “Closely Watched Trains” was his first feature movie. It tells the story of a dispatcher’s apprentice coming of age at a small train station during the Nazi occupation in World War II.