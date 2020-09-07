Dairyland agrees with Vice President Mike Pence’s stance on clean energy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice President Mike Pence spoke about prioritizing the Wisconsin power industry ahead of climate change during his Labor Day speech at Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Dairyland's Chief Operating Officer Ben Porath said the company agrees with the Trump administration's balanced approach to achieving clean energy.

"Our environmental stance here at Dairyland Power aligns with the administration," Porath said. "It's not a ranking for us. It's an 'all of the above'. It's all of the things that are important that we're taking as priorities. Dairyland has long been a traditional coal based utility."

Pence said Democrats focus too much on climate change and eliminating blue collar coal in coal.

"Senator Harris put their environmental radical agenda ahead of Wisconsin dairy and ahead of Wisconsin power," Vice President Pence said. "But under President Donald Trump we will always put Wisconsin farmers, businesses and families first."

Dairyland still uses coal when necessary.

"We're still waiting for technology to catch up," Porath said. "Solar, wind is there, hydro is there, but it's those times when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing that we really need some of the other existing historic power plants."

He said jobs in coal keep people employed and remained crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Porath, not one of the 550 people employed at Dairyland was furloughed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

