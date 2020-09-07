EU seeks details after report UK may renege on Brexit terms

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier says he will seek clarification this week about a report that Britain might be planning to renege on its Brexit commitments. The Financial Times reported that the British government is planning domestic legislation that would water down commitments to maintaining an open border between the U.K. territory of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. The border guarantee was a key part of the legally binding divorce agreement sealed last year. It’s seen as vital to maintain peace in Northern Ireland. Barnier told French radio that the pact is “a pre-condition for confidence between us because everything that has been signed in the past must be respected.”