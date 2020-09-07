‘A lot more life to live’: Jacob Blake delivers a message from a hospital bed

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Jacob Blake delivers a message from his hospital bed Saturday evening.

The messaged was release on Ben Crump's Twitter account. Crump is Blake's attorney.

Blake was hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer. His message address his pain and the preciousness of life.

"There's a lot more life to live out here," Blake says "It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat. Please I'm telling you change your lives out there stick together."

#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020

Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey last month. He has been in the hospital ever since.

The shooting prompted widespread protests and violence that racked the city of 100,000 for weeks. In the days immediately following the shooting a 17-year-old from Illinois shot and killed two people and wounded another in riots that saw buildings burned.

The tense situation in Kenosha prompted visits from both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden last week.

Biden met with the Blake family in-person and Jacob over the phone on Thursday.