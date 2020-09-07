Measurable rainfall back in the forecast

Cooler Monday

Highs Monday reached the upper 60s and low 70s for most, which was a few degrees warmer than expected due to the main rain band staying to our north. Steady rain rolled through our northern counties in the afternoon with a few scattered showers closer to I-90. Those south of I-90 pretty much missed out. Lows drop to the 50s overnight and then better rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday.

Measurable Rainfall

As we head into Tuesday we are looking at the chance for more widespread and measurable rainfall. Rain will spread in during the morning hours and will be off and on through a good chunk of the day. It won't be incredibly heavy but a good moderate rain is likely. Models are picking up anywhere between 0.25"-1.00" of rain in the region through Tuesday night. More scattered light showers are possible again Wednesday so keep that umbrella handy! Highs Tuesday & Wednesday will only reach the 50s with nighttime lows in the 40s.

Late Week Warm-Up

I am seeing signs of warmer temperatures for the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely bring 60s back with 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We have another system that could bring some thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday but that is still a ways out so details will become more clear later this week.

Enjoy the rest of your long weekend!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears