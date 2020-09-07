Minnesota has 638 new positive COVID-19 cases; 3 new deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health said they have 638 new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Health officials said it brought the statewide total to 81,225. Health officials said 8,810 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 73,400 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by three to 1,860 as of Monday. Officials report that 1,361 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,743 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 275 remain in those facilities, with 136 in intensive care.

Winona County reported 13 new cases while Houston County had three according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

