Search for missing livestock ship crew off Japan resumes

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese coast guard ships have resumed searching for a livestock ship and its 40 missing crew members off Japan’s southern islands after the efforts were suspended due to a typhoon. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal last week while sailing in stormy conditions. Two survivors were rescued and the body of a third crew member was recovered before a second typhoon halted the search. Rescuers have seen dozens of cows carcasses, an empty raft, a life vest carrying the ship’s name and a bundle of rope floating in the area. They also found traces of fuel in the water, a sign of the ship’s submersion.