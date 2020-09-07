Stalled by pandemic, migrants press in quest for better life

LAJAS BLANCAS, Panama (AP) — Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of migrants are stranded around the world because of border closures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Duperat Laurette is a 45-year-old migrant from Haiti. She has been stuck in Panama for seven months by the pandemic. She and her husband are trying to get to the United States, but the time lost in Panama has exhausted their money and their patience. Nearly 2,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, have been waiting since mid-March in jungle camps run by the Panamanian government to be allowed to resume their journey north.