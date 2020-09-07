Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette has formed in the central Atlantic, far from land. Paulette is the Atlantic’s earliest 16th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Philippe, which formed Sept. 17, 2005. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days. The storm was centered Monday morning about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest at 3 mph. The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.