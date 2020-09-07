UK police arrest teenager after shooting of 15-year-old boy

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 15-year-old boy in eastern England has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another 15-year-old who was on his way to school. Suffolk Constabulary said officers were called in just after 8:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the small town of Kesgrave and that the victim sustained “serious injuries.” It said the boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, 60 miles (95 kilometers) away and was in critical condition. Police arrested a teenage boy a few miles away about two hours later on suspicion of attempted murder. Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said the shooting was “an isolated incident.”