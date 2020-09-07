West Virginia campus cancels in-person classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) --

In-person classes will be canceled at West Virginia University's Morgantown campus on Tuesday, with nearly all undergraduate classes moving online on Wednesday. According to a school news release, graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person. The changes apply to the Morgantown campus only. They come in response to a recent increase in positive cases among students and a concern that cases may increase even more following reports of parties over the holiday weekend. áWVU placed 29 students on interim suspension on Sunday amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. Additional sanctions are pending. If the public health situation improves, in-person classes will return on Monday, Sept. 28.