11-year-old boy accused of killing 39-year-old relative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Louisiana say an 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the boy was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Lafleur III of Moss Bluff. The news release Tuesday did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred Monday evening at a home in Moss Bluff. The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing and no other information is available.