83 migrants rescued in Sahara Desert, says migration agency

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.N. migration agency says more than 80 migrants have been rescued after being found in a remote stretch of the Sahara Desert in northern Niger where hundreds of others have died along the perilous journey in recent years. The International Organization for Migration said the 41 females from Nigeria, including twin 4-year-old girls, and 42 males from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana, were in distress, dehydrated and in need of medical assistance when they were found last week. The group had left the transit town of Agadez two weeks ago, and were left by their smugglers hundreds of kilometers north of Dirkou.