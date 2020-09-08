ASEAN talks tackle pandemic, sea feud amid US-China rivalry

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are holding their annual talks by video to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and tensions in the South China Sea. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings are being held online due to COVID-19. The meetings come amid an escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and meetings later will include representatives from the U.S. and China. Vietnam’s prime minister called for regional solidarity amid the headwinds. He spoke at an austere opening ceremony attended by a few dozen diplomats. A key ASEAN project is establishing a COVID-19 response fund to help member nations buy medical supplies. A regional stockpile has been approved.