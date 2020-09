Brewers release Smoak after designating him for assignment

DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have released first baseman Justin Smoak, who had been designated for assignment last week. Milwaukee also activated reliever Corey Knebel from the injured list and optioned utilityman Mark Mathias to the alternate training site. Smoak hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for the Brewers. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week. Smoak’s struggles came after he hit 85 homers over the previous three seasons with Toronto although his home run totals and batting average slipped over the course of that span.