Bring in the experts: It’s time to secure your home network

Home digital security is about much more than just antivirus programs on the home computers you may rely on for remote work and online school. The average U.S. home has about a dozen connected devices, many vulnerable to hacking. If you don’t want cyber cat burglars using them to traipse into your home network and loot your data you probably want to pay for a network-protection service. It’s just too much for most of us to manage. Broadband providers frequently offer security suites if you rent your modem or router from them. Whatever solution you choose shouldn’t set you back more than about $100 a year.