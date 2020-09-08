Dairyland prepared for Vice Presidents visit in one week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Between press passes, security sweeps and preventing political outbursts Dairyland Power Cooperation prepared for Vice President Mike Pence's visit in one week.

Guests were Dairyland employees and their families and they were asked to comply with CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the speech.

"[It] was about a celebration of our employees especially our essential workers," Dairyland Power Co. Director of safety, security and facilities Steve Ziegeweid said. "We see a lot of the electrical side that we take for granted and our essential workers deserve to be recognized for all of the hard work that we do on a day to day basis."

Ziegeweid said they would be willing to host one again.