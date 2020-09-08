Dallas’ 1st Black female police chief to step down Nov. 10

DALLAS (AP) — U. Reneé Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, has submitted her resignation effective Nov. 10. Hall’s resignation letter, which the city provided to The Associated Press, doesn’t give a reason for stepping down. She wrote that Dallas police have dealt with “an unthinkable series of events” since she took office in 2017. Hall said she’s proud of how the department “coped” and “implemented critical reforms.” Hall is one of a several big-city chiefs to face criticism for their handling of the protests and unrest that have swept the county since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police in May.