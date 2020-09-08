DeGeneres vows candor as clouded talk show charts its return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month amid allegations of a toxic workplace. In a statement, the host says she can’t wait to get back to the studio and says she’s “gonna talk about it” when the new season starts Sept. 21. She was apparently referring to the misconduct allegations that prompted a staff shakeup for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The new season won’t lack for big-name guests, with Tiffany Haddish set for the 18th-season kickoff episode. Other announced guests for September include Kerry Washington, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Adam Sandler. But the show’s energetic audience will be missing as a pandemic precaution.