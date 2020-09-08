Extra virus safeguards planned for overturned ship removal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove a cargo ship that overturned a year ago will be sequestered at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus. Officials said Tuesday that the Epworth by the Sea resort has been booked to house about 100 workers from late September until late January. The resort will be closed to the general public during that period. Tuesday marked one year since the South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, after leaving the Port of Brunswick. Officials now plan to start cutting the ship in October.