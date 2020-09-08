Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Taylor never lost confidence he could find a home in the NFL even as a Division II player struggling with a hamstring injury his senior year. Taylor’s faith has paid off. The 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State survived the Packers’ final round of cuts and is on the 53-man roster for their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. Taylor joins Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas and Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler as former Ferris State players on NFL rosters this season.