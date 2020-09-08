Girl, 8, among 10 dead in Chicago’s holiday weekend gunfire

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old girl shot in the back was among 10 people killed in gunfire over the Labor Day weekend. More than 50 people were shot from Friday until just before midnight Tuesday. But the holiday weekend’s gun violence death and injury counts weren’t as high as recent holiday weekends. And Chicago police say violent crime has slightly dropped in roughly the last two months. Police attribute the recent drop to tactics put in place in July, including deploying more officers to higher crime areas. Data compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times shows that six children 10 or younger have been killed in Chicago since late June.