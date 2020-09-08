Gloomy with a drink of rainwater

Rain has arrived…

A steady stream of showers and a few isolated t-showers has been moving through the area today. Amounts have mostly been light, but much needed. Highs were very chilly for this time of the year, almost steady into the lower to middle 50s.

A break from the rain tonight …

The first round of rain will lessen or even end overnight, but more will increase in intensity and coverage for Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain could fall in many areas as this disturbance swings through. Once again highs will be held to the 40s to lower 50s.

Dry Thursday…

The frontal boundary will then drift to the south enough to allow a dry Thursday, but quite a bit of clouds will stick around, and another system will follow for Friday and Saturday. Colder weather will stick around and there may even be frost to report in parts of the Upper Midwest later in the week.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be moderate to high over the coming days. except during periods of any extended rainfall. The ragweed pollen should remain high for awhile yet..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden