1,000s flee fire at migrant camp on virus lockdown in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos say thousands of migrants have fled a camp under COVID-19 lockdown after multiple fires gutted the site. Some 12,500 people have been living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus. The mayor of the island’s main town, Mylinene, said camp residents were being guarded by police on a nearby highway. There were no reports of injuries. The mayor said the situation was difficult because the group would include people infected with the virus.