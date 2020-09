Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch. The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle. Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1. Khris Middleton had 23 for Milwaukee.