Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV, citing unnamed official, says British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge. The report on Tuesday did not elaborate. Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. She was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.