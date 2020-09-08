Bucks bubble bursts, eliminated in game 5 by the Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA's best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series -- while Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning MVP, couldn't play because of a sprained right ankle.

"We just played a five game series, a heck of an effort tonight the way the guys competed and played. There's going to be time to look at and to think and we're always trying to find ways to get better and we'll do that again. But right now we've just had our season come to a conclusion and just got to digest that," said head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"I'm proud of this team. I'm proud of the way we fought. Obviously we didn't plan this. That's the game. That's life and it's how you bounce back from it," said guard Wesley Matthews.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1. Khris Middleton had 23 for Milwaukee.