Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty to reckless homicide

11:17 am Crime and Courts, Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suspended Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home in April.

Attorneys for Michael Mattioli entered the plea during an arraignment held virtually Tuesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The 32-year-old officer is accused of using a chokehold on Joel Acevedo during the fight causing his death six days later.

Defense attorney Michael Hart says Mattioli will argue self-defense.

Associated Press

