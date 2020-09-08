Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say rescue crews using heavy machinery have pulled eight more bodies from a collapsed marble mine in the country’s northwest. This raises the death toll from Monday’s incident at the mine to 16. Efforts were still underway on Tuesday to find survivors. Officials say an estimated 30 workers were loading marble onto trucks when huge boulders dislodged and fell on them. The mine lies in the district of Mohmand near the Afghan border. Eight of the dead were found the same day. Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.