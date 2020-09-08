September is National Fruits and Veggies Month

(WXOW) - September marks a time to recognize the importance of eating our favorite healthy foods: it's National Fruits and Veggies Month.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control shows that 9 out of 10 Americans do not eat enough fruits and vegetables. Eating these foods can provide a wide range of vitamins and minerals that your body needs to maintain good health and energy, reduce the risk of diseases, and protect against the effects of aging. People are in encouraged to eat 1-2 cups of fruit and 1-3 cups of vegetables each day.

"We're in the middle of political divisions right now. If we look at fruits and vegetables, they are a team. They're together and they are reinforcing the vitamins and the minerals that we need. If we could only take that message and throw it across the country for working together," said Lynn Edwards, the registered dietitian nutritionist for the Monroe County Health Department and the Monroe County WIC program.

For the first time, the Monroe County WIC program is launching a fruit and veggies scavenger hunt in Sparta. Kids are encouraged to create pictures of fruits and vegetables and place on the windows of their home. From September 19 through the 30, scavenger hunt forms will be shared. Any child 10 years or younger who registers for the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to receive prizes. To sign up, click on this link.