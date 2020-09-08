Small plane crashes near Tennessee airport; 2 dead, 1 hurt

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a small plane has crashed near a Tennessee airport, killing two people and seriously injuring another. The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed on Tuesday afternoon. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the plane took off from Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville and crashed in a nearby field. A witness said the plane appeared to be trying to return to the airport when it crashed. The identities of the two people who were killed were not immediately released. The third person on the plane suffered serious injuries. The NTSB is investigating.